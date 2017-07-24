SHOW BUSINESS: Christian Dior will figure among the opening acts of the upcoming women’s Paris Fashion Week, according to a temporary schedule issued by the Chambre Syndicale on Monday. The fashion house, which traditionally shows on the Friday, will present at 2:30 p.m. on the first day, Sept. 26.

As reported, Lacoste will be shifting to Paris from New York to celebrate its 85th anniversary, marking the brand’s first women’s runway show in the city in which it is based, with Thom Browne and Joseph Altuzarra also swapping the Big Apple for the City of Light. (Browne, who already presents his men’s shows in Paris, is to be among the closing acts on Oct. 3; Altuzarra is due to show on Sept. 30.)

Chloé, for the first effort under the house’s new creative director Natacha Ramsay-Levi, will present two consecutive shows on the morning of Sept. 28.

Among other highly anticipated debuts, Givenchy is returning to the calendar for its first show under Clare Waight Keller, scheduled for Oct. 1, with Ungaro, Carven and Yang Li among other houses returning to the calendar. Lanvin will also present its first show under its new creative director, Olivier Lapidus, at noon on Sept. 27.

Brands set to switch to the presentation format include Paule Ka, Mugler, Wanda Nylon, Olivier Theyskens, Rabih Kayrouz, and Nehera, the latter label now led by Jackie Lee and Bibiana Zdútová. Wendy Jim and Victoria/Tomas, meanwhile, will be making their catwalk debuts.