CHAMPION CAPSULE: Champion has teamed with three graphic artists on a limited-edition T-shirt capsule range. It will be exclusively sold at the brand’s store in London.

“Soho has been the authentic heart of London for creativity and experimentation for well over a century,” said Chris Haggarty, managing director of Champion products Europe Limited. “So the launch of our Artists Series limited-edition T-shirt collection from our London flagship allows us to showcase the integrity and heritage of Champion while putting a spotlight on graphic artists who embody what is now and what’s next. Jean Jullien, Jody Barton and Yu Nagaba epitomize that spirit and we’re proud to be working with them on the Artists Series by Champion.”

The sportswear brand has tapped Jullien, Barton and Nagaba, who have given their own artsy take on the “C” logo. London-based Jullien is a French graphic artist who graduated from Central Saint Martins in 2008 and from the Royal College of Art in 2010. His work spans clothing, costumes, illustrations, installations, photography and videos. Barton, who is based in Copenhagen, counts on clients such as Stussy and Frame Denim, while Nagaba is best known for his illustrations. He has worked with companies including Panasonic, Toyota, Netflix, Apple and Twitter and mounted a solo show at the Goodhood store in London.

The limited-edition T-shirt from the Artist Series by Champion retails for 55 pounds and is sold at the Brewer Street store in London.