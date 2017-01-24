MIRROR, MIRROR: Chanel’s 31, Rue Cambon-inspired show set — recalling the mirrors that reflect the grand staircase at the historic address — struck a chord with some of the front row guests who have grown up with the house. Not forgetting the star of the event: Lily-Rose Depp, who closed the show in a voluminous, baby pink ruffled bridal gown.

After slipping out of the dress and wrapping her hair in a black headscarf that further accentuated her moon-sized cheekbones, the Chanel ambassador shared some memories of visiting the brand’s historic headquarters as a kid. “I used to go there all the time with mom. I can remember watching her trying on all these dresses, so it’s pretty incredible that I’m now working with the house. It still hasn’t quite sunk in,” she said.

Also backstage, Laura Smet, the daughter of actress Nathalie Baye and rock star Johnny Hallyday, said: “Just like the set, when you visit 31, Rue Cambon, there are all these mirrors, so you get the impression that it is bigger than it actually is.” The actress is currently filming “Carbone” opposite Gérard Depardieu. “I’ve been going to Rue Cambon since I was 16, and I’m now 33, and it’s still just as impressive. The Chanel team is so special, it’s like a family,” she said.

Mingling with guests out front, Chinese model Liu Wen has signed up for a new reality show that will see her completing a series of extreme sports challenges, including rock climbing and sky-diving.

“I like dangerous stuff, just to make myself more brave,” she said. “I have a real tomboy personality, so I’ve always liked boys’ stuff, but when I was growing up I was a really girly girl. My mom wouldn’t let me do this, wouldn’t let me do that, but whenever I had the chance, I always wanted to do the boys’ stuff.”

Wen, who was the world’s eighth highest-paid model in 2016, according to Forbes magazine, previously starred in reality show “We Are in Love” with Choi Siwon, a member of South Korean pop band Super Junior.

Ellie Bamber immortalized the Chanel show on a disposable camera. “It’s like a Polaroid. I think the effect is amazing,” she enthused.

The English actress said her upcoming releases include the independent romance “Taipei,” adapted from a novel by Tao Lin. “I play the lead in that with Justin Chon. It’s this romantic film, but it has a twist that involves drugs and the downfall of their relationship,” she said.

She also just finished filming on director Lasse Hallström’s “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” opposite Keira Knightley. “It’s live action. There’s some ballet in it, but it’s more about the story,” Bamber said.