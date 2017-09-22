SINGING THE BLUES: After Balenciaga, Les Vacances de Lucien and Sacai, Chanel has released some teaser information on what shoppers can expect from its takeover of Colette’s first floor in November. It’s part of a series of month-long brand guest slots through to the store’s planned closure at the end of the year.

The house has also unveiled a logo for the event by Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld – Colette’s best customer – based on the two brand names roughly hand-painted in Colette-blue with turquoise and pink accents to give a smudgy effect and joined by Colette’s two-dot logo.

According to a statement from the house released on Friday, Chanel for its takeover — scheduled to run Oct. 30 to Nov. 25 — will stage happenings around the theme of music, along with a program of beauty talks and other surprises. A selection of ready-to-wear pieces and accessories from the fall 2017 and cruise 2018 will also be presented “in a dreamlike scenography.”

But Thom Browne is yet to take his turn, with the American designer set to take over the space from Oct. 2 to Oct. 28. Wrapping the series from Nov. 27 to Dec. 20 will be Saint Laurent, which will take over the store space on a permanent basis after it closes on Dec. 20.