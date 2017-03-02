GOING FULL-TIME: Chanel is backing the creation of a space for permanent exhibitions at the Palais Galliera – a first for the Paris City Hall-backed fashion museum.

The brand will be the exclusive sponsor of the new space, set to open in 2019, contributing to finance renovation works estimated at a total of 5.7 million euros, or $6 million at current exchange.

The project is part of Paris City Hall’s drive to enhance the City of Light’s reputation as the “capital of fashion,” and will showcase the city’s fashion heritage.

“Thanks to this prestigious backing, our capital will soon be home to France’s first permanent fashion museum,” said Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo.

“This initiative represents a lasting commitment to creation and to the strength of Paris, which are at the heart of Chanel’s business,” stated Chanel fashion president Bruno Pavlovsky.

While the Galliera owns an extensive collection of more than 200,000 articles from fashion history, it has never put them on permanent display.

The new exhibition halls, to be created in the museum’s basement, will be open to the public all year round and showcase the history of fashion from the 18th century to the present. The 7,200 square-foot-space will carry the name “Gabrielle Chanel Rooms” in recognition of the house’s contribution to the project.

A new area for learning and a book and gift shop are also part of the renovation.