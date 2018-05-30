CHANEL TRANSPLANTS: Some of Chanel’s key fragrance flowers from Grasse, France, have been transplanted in Paris’ Tuileries Garden as part of the Jardins, Jardin event held there for four days starting on Thursday.

Jasmine from Grasse, May rose, iris pallida, tuberose and rose geranium cover 2,220 square feet of the park not far from where the Musée de l’Orangerie stands.

Visitors can sniff not only the live plants, but also the raw materials created from them through distillation and extraction processes by Parfums Chanel’s research-and-development laboratory. Finished fragrances — containing the essences — are available to try out, too.

And conferences on plants and perfumes are part of the program.

For more than 30 years, Chanel has worked with the Mui family in Pégomas, France, to grow fragrance flowers destined exclusively for the house’s perfumes, including jasmine used in the iconic Chanel No. 5 scent.

The Tuileries plot was conceived to be like a microcosm of that 20-hectare domain.