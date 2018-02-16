TUNE IN: Chanel aficionados can now experience music from the French fashion house’s runway displays whenever they want, wherever they want, thanks to curated playlists being released Friday worldwide exclusively on Apple Music.

The Show Soundtracks are billed to include the “musical best-of” from the house’s runways by sound designer Michel Gaubert, launching with 32 songs, such as “Rest My Head Against a Wall of Water” by Khalil; “Cascada,” by Konx-Om-Pax, and “Raw Language” by Forest Swords.

Also being released on Apple Music are tracks and playlists from “friends of the house” – Pharrell Williams, Caroline de Maigret, Sébastien Tellier and Ibeyi.

Burberry’s outgoing president and chief creative officer Christopher Bailey, who often booked live performances for the brand’s runway shows, last week released a dedicated playlist on Apple Music called 17 Years of Soundtracks.