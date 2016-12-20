OFF-PISTE: Chanel is taking a slice of Havana to the fancy French ski resort of Courchevel. The French luxury giant has taken up temporary residence in the same boutique it occupied in the resort last winter, only with a fully remodeled decor based on its resort 2017 collection.

Regular VIP visitors to Courchevel, which is located in the heart of the Three Valleys in the French Alps in the Savoie, Rhône-Alpes region of eastern France, are said to include the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Leonardo DiCaprio and Victoria and David Beckham.

Extending more than 1,700 square feet, the two-story Chanel space combines nods to the architecture and hot colors of Cuba with Chanel codes. Features include a deep-pile carpet in shades of aubergine, wall panels coated with natural pigments and a dark wooden arch at the store’s entrance as well as a wrought iron staircase recalling Chanel’s historic Paris boutique at 31 Rue Cambon.

Seating goes from daybeds in tobacco suede and black leather to undulating, sculptural poufs carved from exotic woods for ski-wearing clients to perch on.

Items on sale include ready-to-wear, a selection of watches, the Coco Crush fine jewelry line and handbags, with the latter displayed on hanging rails in bronze hued aluminum.

A selection of fine jewelry will be added in January, with the store due to stay open through late April.