GRAND DESIGNS: Chanel has set May 3 as the date of its cruise show in Paris. The collection, designed by Karl Lagerfeld, will be shown at the Grand Palais, as reported.

Chanel last month reaffirmed its commitment to the venue, signing on as the exclusive private sponsor of the renovation of the Grand Palais with plans to pledge 25 million euros toward the works, which are due to be completed in time for the Summer Olympics in Paris in 2024.

France is proving a popular destination for this year’s crop of cruise shows. Louis Vuitton will head to the south of France for its display on May 28, but has yet to disclose the exact location, while Gucci will stage its show in Arles on May 30.

Prada, meanwhile, will unveil its cruise collection in New York on May 4, but has kept details about the location under wraps.