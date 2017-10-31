PATRON OF THE ARTS: Chanel is taking over from Chaumet as the official partner of the Césars, France’s equivalent of the Oscars.

The French luxury house will accompany the young talents competing for the award for most promising actor or actress at the ceremony, scheduled for March 2. The list will be revealed on Nov. 13, and they will appear in a short film and portfolio to be unveiled at a party on Jan. 15.

The partnership will allow Chanel to strengthen its ties with French cinema and make it the favored brand for actresses to wear to the awards.

Chanel sponsors the Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program via the Tribeca Film Institute, in addition to organizing an annual dinner during the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. It also hosts an annual pre-Oscars dinner with Charles Finch, and a party with Vanity Fair France at the Cannes Film Festival.