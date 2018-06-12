COCO POPS: Chanel’s Coco craze continues with the Coco Game Club set to open on the rooftop of Paris’ Galeries Lafayette flagship on June 21.

Inspired by gaming arcades, here it will be possible to play with the brand’s Rouge Coco makeup and be made up by professionals from the house.

There’s a musical component, too, with performances by the likes of French artists Her and L’Impératrice, and rising international talents Findlay, Kazy Lambist and Mai Lan. DJs Bon Entendeur, French 79 and Anja Sugar will be mixing tunes.

Running for four days, through June 24, the Coco Game Club will be open to the public from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Between June 21 and 23, starting at 8:30 p.m., it becomes a by-invitation-only club, with some places available through Chanel’s Facebook page.

Chanel has been popping up numerous Coco-related concepts. Most recently, it opened jewelry-focused Coco Crush ephemeral stands at Le Bon Marché department store in Paris and in Japanese department store Isetan’s Shinjuku branch in Tokyo.