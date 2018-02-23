FLOWER POWER: For those eager to smell the flowers used in Chanel’s fragrances, the French house is planting 2,220 square feet worth of jasmine from Grasse, May rose, iris pallida, tuberose and rose geranium in Paris’ Tuileries Garden. They will be part of the Jardins, Jardin garden event held there, which runs from May 31 to June 3.

Visitors can smell the flowers and the raw materials created through distillation and extraction processes by Parfums Chanel’s research-and-development laboratory. Finished fragrances are to be available to try out, and conferences on plants and perfume will be on offer, too, on June 2 and 3.

For more than 30 years, Chanel has worked with the Mui family in Pégomas, France, to grow fragrance flowers destined exclusively for the house’s perfumes, including jasmine used in the iconic Chanel No. 5 scent. The Tuileries plot is to be like a microcosm of that 20-hectare domain.