ABSTRACT EXHIBIT: Glaswegian designer, artist and illustrator Charles Jeffrey has launched his first solo exhibit titled, “The Come Up” at Now Gallery in London. Jeffrey, who launched his label in 2015, is a part of NewGen and is best known for his illustrations and his club kid aesthetic.

“I like to think of art as an external force that flows through me in everything that I do,” Charles Jeffrey said. “So I feel my illustrations are a power of communication portraying myself within all aspects of my work. It felt the best way in my soul for me to express myself. Any time I create something I aspire for it be a happening or an immersive experience. I’ve always wanted to create sculptures and so working with this format was an opportunity and a challenge that I had to take.”

The exhibit — which took six months to create — highlights the Charles Jeffrey Loverboy brand in a 3-D and interactive format. Based on his own illustrations, Jeffrey has translated these works into abstract sculptural displays and pieces which are hung from the ceiling. These works are comprised of PVC, fibreglass, chicken wire with pâpier-maché, and electrical tape. For the interactive element, Jeffrey is encouraging guests to draw their inner-selves.

Jeffery will stage a runway show during London Fashion Week Men’s in January at 8 p.m. on Jan. 7 and hinted on a collective project with a number of creatives slated to launch next year. The exhibit will run until Feb. 11.