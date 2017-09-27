Etam pumped up the volume for its live lingerie show on Tuesday night, tapping a string of acts to work the crowd including British singers Charli XCX and Anne-Marie.

“It’s very glittery,” Emily Ratajkowski said as she crossed the gold runway to get to her seat. The actress said she has just wrapped filming “I Feel Pretty” co-starring Amy Schumer and is about to start filming a movie with Theo James called “Lying and Stealing” next month.

Jeanne Dumas said she’s preparing for the launch in two weeks of her book based on “breaking the cliche of what the Parisian woman is about.” Events are planned at Colette and Merci in Paris. “There is no one Parisian, we need to embrace diversity,” she scoffed.

French actor and director Guillaume Canet couldn’t agree more, judging by his choice of film roles, with an eclectic lineup of movies in the works including Gilles Lellouche’ “Le Grand Bain” (which translates as The Deep End), “about a group of guys who form a synchronized swimming team” and Cédric Anger’ “L’Amour est une fête” (Love is a Party) based “on a true story about two undercover agents on an assignment in the porn industry in the Eighties.”

When asked what he was doing at a lingerie show, Canet, who is the partner of Marion Cotillard, replied: “I’m here to shop.”