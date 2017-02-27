Charlize Theron stepped out on the 89th annual Academy Awards red carpet on Sunday wearing a floor-length metallic Dior Haute Couture gown — and quite the statement jewelry. The actress, who is presenting during the ceremony, was dripping in diamond accessories by Chopard. Her look included diamond drop earrings from the brand’s “Garden of Kalahari Collection,” which are set in 18-karat white gold and feature a total of 59.9 carats worth of diamonds. She also wore two diamond rings from Chopard’s “High Jewelry Collection.” She quite literally shined.

Theron won an Academy Award for her lead role in “Monster” in 2004. She was the first South African actress to win an Oscar for Best Actress.

