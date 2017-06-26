CHARLOTTE’S COMIC: Charlotte Olympia has looked outside the fashion industry for its latest collaboration. The British footwear brand revealed via Instagram that it’s teaming with the American comics publisher and movie producer Marvel.

Marvel is behind famous comics, including the likes of Spider-Man, Guardians of the Galaxy and X-Men. Designer Charlotte Dellal has always been partial to spider webs — a gold spider-web motif features on the back of all Charlotte Olympia shoes — so a Spider-Man-themed collaboration seemed most apt.

“We are teaming up with the world’s most iconic web-slinger,” she wrote on Instagram.

News of the collaboration was announced via an animated video that incorporates illustrations of the accessories from the Charlotte Olympia collaboration into a scene from Spider-Man filled with comics illustrations.

teams up with the world's most iconic web-slinger for a capsule collection launching 5th July!

The capsule collection consists of signature Charlotte Olympia styles, such as high-heeled, strappy sandals, a pair of red Kitty slip-on sneakers and a clutch with a spider web motif embroidered all over each style.

Friends of the brand, including Julia Roitfeld and Jasmine Guinness, were quick to leave excited responses on Instagram.

Charlotte Dellal has often used collaborations as a means of tapping into new categories and audiences.

In the past, she has teamed with Havaianas on leopard-print flip-flops, she has created a lipstick for Mac, channeled her love of lingerie into a capsule collection for Agent Provocateur, and her fitness routine into a project with Bodyism. Most recently she created a Barbie doll with Mattel.

The collection will drop in stores on July 5.