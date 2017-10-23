BEAUTY BOOM: British beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury is looking to Asia after making its first move to expand internationally in the Middle East.

On Monday, it announced a partnership with Lane Crawford that will begin next summer.

“Starting in Hong Kong, at Lane Crawford, Charlotte plans to take her makeup revolution far and wide across Asia, with further plans to be announced in the coming months,” the company said. The brand’s website will also begin shipping to Asia in early 2018.

Charlotte Tilbury opened its largest-ever store in Kuwait in September, a two-story, 2,600 square feet location in The Avenues Mall. Stores in Qatar’s Doha Festival City and in Dubai Mall are set to open later this month and in January, respectively.

In April, Charlotte Tilbury secured a fresh round of funding from Sequoia Capital kickstarting its global expansion. The company said at the time that its cosmetics are carried in more than 70 doors globally, and its fragrances in more than 100 stores internationally.

