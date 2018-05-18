GOING TO GERMANY: British beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury is making moves into Germany through Sephora, the company said Friday. Tilbury called the partnership with Sephora in Germany “the next momentous step for her brand.”

“I see it as a meeting of the minds,” Tilbury said. “Two revolutionary, beauty experts, brands of firsts coming together to create more makeup magic. I cannot wait to share my Tilbury magic with Sephora’s world.”

The beauty range, which is available starting June 8, will be stocked in 14 Sephora stores in Germany including department stores in Munich, Düsseldorf and Berlin. For the first time, the beauty brand will also experience Sephora’s self-select door shopping format where shoppers can purchase items from a gondola.

Miriam Von Loewenfeld, Sephora Germany general manager, said the partnership between Sephora’s shopping service was a fit with Charlotte Tilbury beauty and will create “a new excitement in the makeup category for their beloved German customers.”