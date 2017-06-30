CHIARA BONI’S L.A. STORY: Ten years after Chiara Boni La Petite Robe was created, the company is gearing up to open its first U.S. store in Los Angeles next month.

The Italian ready-to-wear label started its expansion in 2010 and is counting on the new Melrose Avenue location to further fuel sales. The 860-square-foot boutique at 8470 Melrose Place will be the third for Chiara Boni La Petite Robe, which also has outposts in Milan and Rome. The full assortment will be offered, including dresses, separates, eveningwear, jumpsuits, swimwear and accessories. In Los Angeles, the company will be near such stores as Oscar de la Renta, Bottega Veneta, Isabel Marant and Chloé.

With well-known fans like Cindy Crawford, Alessandra Ambrosio, Oprah Winfrey and First Lady Melania Trump, the brand expects its West Coast store to help boost its celebrity following and build relationships with stylists. Last year’s worldwide sales exceeded $19.5 million — a 53 percent gain compared to sales in 2015, according to a company spokeswoman. This year, the Italian label is planning for a 30 percent increase in sales.

Maurizio Germanetti, chief executive officer, said in the two years since the company opened its first flagship, it has become “very clear that the boutique is a great strength.” He also said the allure and sophistication of Los Angeles made it “a natural fit for the collection, which is designed to outfit women throughout their day, from morning to evening, red carpet included.”

The store’s first shoppers will find the fall collection, which the company’s namesake called “Grand Hotel.” After her runway show in New York in February, she explained it is meant for the woman who is an “international globe-trotter and a guest of the most prestigious hotels in the world and travels the globe in style.”