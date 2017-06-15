MILAN — Chiara Ferragni, the Italian influencer and entrepreneur behind The Blonde Salad digital platform and the Chiara Ferragni Collection of footwear and accessories, is taking her collaborations to a new level.

The Italian lingerie label Intimissimi asked Ferragni to design all the costumes for its annual “Intimissimi on Ice” show, which will take place on Oct. 6-7.

Staged at the renowned Arena in Verona, this edition of the show will be themed “A legend of beauty” and showcase the performances of a range of singers and professional ice skaters. The format first debuted with Intimissimi’s support in 2014, and Ferragni has attended the event as a guest since then.

Ferragni explained that the partnership started “spontaneously and has been the chance to test myself to create costumes [for a show,] which is an experience I never had done before.”

Details on the costumes have not been disclosed yet.

Followed by 9.8 million people on Instagram, Ferragni chose this platform of social media to announce the partnership on June 14. She posted an image capturing her in front of the mood board that served as inspiration during her creative process. “So excited to be working on something super new to me: becoming a costume designer for “A legend of beauty,” the new Intimissimi on ice show,” reads the caption.

Among the hashtags mentioned, Ferragni included “#ad,” continuing her new approach of clearly disclosing her relationships with the brands she promotes.

Ferragni will return to Verona after the wedding proposal she received there last May, on her 30th birthday. Her Italian fiancé rapper Fedez asked for the blogger’s hand during his concert at the Arena, in front of a screaming crowd.

Earlier this week, Ferragni also unveiled her partnership with Italian luxury group Tod’s. The influencer teamed with the brand to create the #ChiaraLovesTods limited-edition capsule collection, which includes a powder pink version of the Gommino bag and of the label’s signature Double T Gommino loafers.

The collaboration was promoted both on Tod’s and Ferragni’s social media through dedicated contents, as a short video showing the influencer’s visit at the company’s headquarters in the Italian region of Marche.

The capsule collection will be available from July 12 on the brand’s e-commerce and in selected Tod’s stores.

Founded in 2009, The Blonde Salad was at first a personal style web site and turned into a lifestyle platform. Last year, an online store showcasing exclusive capsule collections designed by Ferragni and international brands was introduced.

Both the digital platform and the Chiara Ferragni Collection label, launched in 2013, are controlled by parent company TBS Crew.