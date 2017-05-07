The Blonde Salad is engaged.

Chiara Ferragni, the Italian influencer and entrepreneur behind The Blonde Salad digital platform and the Chiara Ferragni Collection footwear and accessories label, accepted the marriage proposal of boyfriend Fedez on Saturday night.

Italian rapper Fedez asked for Ferragni’s hand during one of his concerts at Verona‘s renowned Arena. Ferragni was attending the performance along with 30 of her best friends as part of her 30th birthday celebrations.

By the end of the concert, a little girl accompanied Ferragni onstage, where a short movie of the couple’s best moments was screened to the notes of “Forever Young” by Youth Group.

Fedez then walked in sporting a tuxedo and started to sing a new, unpublished song dedicated to Ferragni, who was wearing a crystal-embellished Saint Laurent black dress designed by Anthony Vaccarello for fall 2017. As the lyrics mentioned “Non servono anelli che ci tengono assieme”, or “we don’t need rings to keep us together,” the rapper interrupted the song by saying to Ferragni, “We don’t need rings to be together but to ask you what I’m about to ask, perhaps I do [need one]…”

He then kneeled down and offered her a round solitaire diamond ring, which Ferragni accepted in front of an arena full of screaming fans. Previously, the crowd was asked to create a choreography holding red heart-shaped boards during the song.

The concert and proposal was broadcasted live on the Italian radio and TV channel RTL 102.5 and immediately shared on social media by Ferragni’s friends and fans.

The couple then headed to Venice, where Ferragni decided to spend the weekend and celebrate her birthday with friends.

Previously, on May 4, she hosted a party in Milan, where she wore a Swarovski custom-made silver dress, reminiscent of the one sported by Kendall Jenner on her 21st birthday, too.

Ferragni and Fedez have been together from almost a year, and they have been documenting the evolution of their relationship on their official Instagram accounts, which are followed by 9.2 million and 3.5 million people, respectively.

Recently, Ferragni has been named one of the four faces chosen by the SK-II skin-care label to appear in its global campaign.

In February, the entrepreneur and her business partner Riccardo Pozzoli headed to Harvard, two years after their first visit, to meet the M.B.A. students of a luxury marketing elective course offered by the Harvard Business School.

Founded in 2009, The Blonde Salad was first a personal style web site and turned into a lifestyle platform. Last year, an online store showcasing exclusive capsule collections designed by Ferragni and international brands was introduced.

Both the digital platform and the Chiara Ferragni Collection label, launched in 2013, are controlled by parent company TBS Crew.