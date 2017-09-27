DRINK UP: Style star-turned-designer Chiara Ferragni is the latest to turn her hand to decorating a limited-edition Evian bottle, following in the footsteps of such storied labels as Christian Lacroix, Paul Smith, Jean Paul Gaultier, Issey Miyake and Kenzo.

“I feel very honored to be on the same list [as] other fashion names who have been working with Evian in the past,” Ferragni told WWD. “I tried to bring my very own point of view and match the ‘live young’ state of mind of Evian.”

To reflect what she describes as common values between her own brand and Evian – playfulness, creativity and innovation – Ferragni created 75cl glass and 50cl PET plastic bottles featuring her fun iconography.

They feature Ferrragni’s eye logo and star motifs as well as four exclusive icons inspired by the Evian brand. Star-topped mountains symbolize the French Alps, where the mineral water comes from, and there’s also a bottle-crossed heart, a water-infused star and a water droplet.

Comparing the project to her work in other categories – Ferragni’s namesake collection ranges from apparel and accessories to backpacks, shoes and iPhone cases – she said, “It’s different for some reasons of course, but the creative approach is almost the same. I always try to transform somthing into something else and in the process the esthetics of my brand have a crucial role.”

The bottles launch this October in selected hotels, cafés, restaurants and retailers. A limited-edition 33cl glass bottle will be exclusive to the water bar at Parisian concept store Colette, where a launch event is set for Thursday morning.