Chico’s FAS Inc.’s chief executive officer Shelley G. Broader received a compensation package totaling $9.5 million in 2016.

Her pay package was noted in the retailer’s proxy that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. The proxy also sets that retailer’s annual shareholders’ meeting for 10 a.m. June 22 at Chico’s offices in Fort Myers, Fla.

For last year, Broader received a base salary of $1.1 million, nearly $1.5 million in a bonus award, $6.5 million in stock awards, and other compensation of $388,604 that includes the company’s matching contribution to its 401(k) plan and relocation costs. Broader was named ceo of Chico’s in November 2015. For the month or so that she was at Chico’s during 2015, her pay package was $3.5 million, which includes salary on a pro-rated basis of $190,385, a bonus of $275,000 and stock awards of $3 million.