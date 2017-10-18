Chico’s FAS Inc. on Wednesday was one of 32 firms honored by the Women Executive Leadership organization of Florida at its 2017 Corporate Salute Elevate Awards for the advancement of gender diversity in the boardroom and the c-suite.

The nonprofit organization reviews regulatory filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission to evaluate the number of women on boards and in executive positions.

Shelley Broader, president and chief executive officer of Chico’s, said, “Chico’s FAS is a business that serves women, and we recognize the importance of ensuring that women play critical leadership roles at the board and executive levels. We are proud to have a female majority on our board and to have 80 percent female representation within our executive team.”

In addition to Broader, the Chico’s executive team includes women holding the positions of general counsel; brand president for individual Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma brands; chief information officer; chief human resources officer, and senior vice president for store operations. There are other senior-level positions, such as vice president for investor relations, public relations and corporate communications, that also are held by women.

Among the other firms honored by Women Executive Leadership were AutoNation Inc., Carnival Corp., Office Depot, HSN Inc., Tupperware Brands Corp., Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., National Retail Properties Inc. and Bankrate Inc.