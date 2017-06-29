TAPPING TANG: The Chinese actress Tang Yan, known for movies such as “Waking Love Up” and “Assembly,” has been named Bally’s first brand ambassador in Asia-Pacific, one of the brand’s largest markets. The 33-year-old actress is also in the process of designing a handbag range for Bally, with details to be announced later this year.

“Tang Yan’s position as a successful and well-respected Chinese actress provides a platform for her to authentically communicate the brand with relevance,” said chief executive officer Frédéric de Narp. “Tang Yan represents the happy optimism of a youthful mind-set — the cornerstone of the new Bally. We believe this collaboration with Tang Yan will bring Bally closer to a younger Chinese audience.”

Mainland China is Bally’s number-one market, with 60 points of sale, and the plan this year is to develop Japan further as the company grooms itself for a sale. The brand entered the Asian market in the Eighties and aims to “develop its presence and build on momentum” in China, as well as elevate its role within the region. In addition to the 60 stores, the brand recently launched a new e-commerce site in local language and currency.

“China is our strongest region and is showing double-digit growth,” de Narp said. “Bally was one of the first luxury brands to enter the market in the Eighties. We’re opening a flagship store designed by David Chipperfield Architects in Beijing within China World in 2018. We’ve also fully embraced the digital opportunity with a newly launched commerce web site.”

Yan will appear in Bally fall 2017 ad campaign in the September issues of Asian fashion and lifestyle publications, alongside the brand’s digital channels. The campaign was shot by New York-based photographer Brianna Capozzi and features Yan and Antoine Duvernois in a series of candid photographs in a white studio setting.

“The new campaign is fresh, elevated and presents a level of playful sophistication with a clear and consistent aesthetic,” de Narp said. “The imagery focuses in on Tang Yan and the product, letting both speak for themselves. We want the consumer to see a brand they recognize for its strength in product, while absorbing a youthful new perspective on how to wear Bally.”