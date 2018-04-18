Chloe Gosselin is setting out to further establish her presence in London, with the opening of a pop-up store in Notting Hill.

The former model and footwear designer, who launched her eponymous label four years ago, said she wanted to have a space where she can showcase her collections in their entirety and meet customers.

“We wanted to be able to show all of our styles, not just the bits and pieces that stores pick up, and make the proper introduction of the brand to London. It’s a market that offers great opportunity, so I want to have a presence and get inspired by the fashion here,” said Gosselin, who celebrated her London debut with a dinner at Somerset House’s Spring restaurant.

The brand, which is best recognized for its use of bold colors, ruched fabrics and feminine bows, is stocked at Boutique 1 in the U.K.

The pop-up is located at the Pippa store in West London, a retail space by the former editor and retailer Pippa Vosper, which is dedicated to offering sample sales as well as designer takeovers. When no sample sales are on, Vosper utilizes the space to host young labels looking to showcase their collections — both discounted and full price — and connect with new local audiences.

In the past, she has also hosted brands such as the Turkish label Gul Hürgel known for its feminine summer dresses, and Berlin-based contemporary shoe label Aeyde.

Gosselin, who is based between Las Vegas and New York, said she had freedom to add her own touches to the space, which came in the form of myriad flower bouquets to show off her feminine spring designs.

The pop-up opens today and will run through April 22.