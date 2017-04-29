SAVE THE DATE: Chloé may be poised for a fresh chapter under its new creative director, Natacha Ramsay-Levi, but the house is also keen to protect its past — and the story of the Chloé girl.

Geoffroy de la Bourdonnaye, the brand’s ceo, at a leisurely seaside lunch Saturday during the Hyères fashion and photography festival in the south of France, revealed the brand will open a “maison” dedicated to the house’s heritage on July 2 during Paris Couture Week.

The news comes a day after French Culture Minister Audrey Azoulay unveiled a series of measures to safeguard the country’s assets, including a permanent fashion collection, at a time when a number of couture houses, including Christian Dior and Yves Saint Laurent, are moving to preserve their archives with state-of-the-art conservation facilities.

The multi-purpose Maison Chloé building will house the brand’s archives and showrooms as well as a photography studio, according to de la Bourdonnaye. The house’s fashion shows will also be presented there, he said, as well as exhibitions to “make the brand more accessible to the public.”

The site’s inaugural exhibition – curated by Judith Clark – will be dedicated to Guy Bourdin, “the photographer who photographed Chloé the most.”

“We want it to be an artistic place [dedicated to] femininity,” added de la Bourdonnaye, who also revealed the brand six months ago tapped the granddaughter of house founder Gaby Aghion to work alongside Géraldine Sommier in its archive department. He shared only her first name, Michaela.

The Chloé Maison will be located next to the brand’s Paris headquarters on Avenue Percier in the 8th arrondissement, in “a beautiful turn-of-the-century Haussmann-era building” dating back to 1903 and designed by the same architect that built Les Bains Douches, he said.

Among other upcoming events, the house in May will host a party for the new campaign for its signature Chloé fragrance, with a performance by French synth-pop duo Agar Agar, he said.