SHOOTING STARS: Chopard has designated Anya Taylor-Joy and George MacKay as the winners of its annual Chopard Trophy award for up-and-coming talent at the Cannes Film Festival.

The rising talents will both be walking the red carpet of the Palais des Festivals tonight for the premiere of ‘The Meyerowitz Stories,’ directed by Noah Baumbach, and starring Adam Sandler and Ben Stiller.

The Chopard Trophy winners star together as the leads in Sergio G. Sánchez’s soon-to-be-released ‘Marrowbone.’ Taylor-Joy’s other new films include Josh Boone’s ‘X-Men: The New Mutants’ and ‘The Sea Change,’ directed by Kristin Scott Thomas, while MacKay is currently filming Claire McCarthy’s ‘Ophelia,’ in which he plays Hamlet.

Charlize Theron will present the awards at a ceremony on Monday night at the Martinez hotel.

Previous recipients of the award include Shailene Woodley, Marion Cotillard, Audrey Tautou, Jonathan Rhys-Meyers and Gael García Bernal.