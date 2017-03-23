A breach in security has taken place in the Instagram account for the one and only Choupette Lagerfeld, cat and companion to Karl Lagerfeld.

The hostile takeover of the account was revealed Thursday by Ashley Tschudin, who runs social media for the beloved Birman. (As much as one would like to imagine Choupette’s very own paws are behind these wildly popular social media accounts, there is alas a human controller.)

“ATTENTION!” Tschudin wrote in a tweet from her ChoupettesDiary account. “Somebody hacked my Instagram & changed the PW.”

ATTENTION! Somebody hacked my Instagram & changed the PW. Anyone have a contact at Instagram to send moi? Merci! — Choupette Lagerfeld (@ChoupettesDiary) March 23, 2017

Oddly enough, whoever has tapped into the account hadn’t worked up the courage to make any posts — the most recent Choupette post before the hack was from a week ago.

Daddy @karllagerfeld always paints (okay, sketches) me like one of his muses. 🎨 by #KarlLagerfeld A post shared by Choupette Lagerfeld (@choupettesdiary) on Mar 14, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

The Choupette Instagram has more than 96,000 followers, with 51,000 on Twitter — and as of press time, Tschudin had regained control of the account, she confirmed.

If the return to Choupette-heavy content doesn’t bring a sigh of relief, we don’t know what will. Purrr……

Playing hide & seek with Uncle @baptiste.giabiconi. 😻 I always win. A post shared by Choupette Lagerfeld (@choupettesdiary) on Mar 23, 2017 at 1:40pm PDT

