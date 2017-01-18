EAU DE CHOUPETTE: What does fashion’s most pampered cat’s home fragrance smell like? Here’s a clue: It’s not catnip. Choupette, Karl Lagerfeld’s famous white Birman, now has her own scented candle featuring her portrait. Created by Lagerfeld and perfumer John-Paul Welton, its spicy yet delicate fragrance has notes of cinnamon and pink pepper, a floral heart and base notes of amber, musk and woods.

Karl Lagerfeld already offers scented candles under his own label. Choupette’s version is a numbered limited edition of 330 units, and will be launched at the Maison & Objet trade show starting Thursday before being offered for sale in February, priced 250 euros, or $266 at current exchange.