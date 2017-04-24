HONG KONG–Expanding its U.S. footprint, Chinese jeweler Chow Tai Fook has teamed up with travel retailer DFS to open a boutique in Hawaii in the duty free retailer’s T Galleria.

The agreement was revealed Monday and when it opens its doors next month, the unit will be Chow Tai Fook’s second American store. Last November, the brand debuted in Macy’s in Manhattan. The 970-square foot store in Honolulu is well placed to capitalize on the Hawaiian capital’s popularity as a wedding and honeymoon destination, the two companies said.

“With over 50 years of experience in Hawaii, we are confident that T Galleria’s reputation as the world traveler’s preferred destination for luxurious shopping will attract many new customers to Chow Tai Fook,” Philippe Schaus, DFS Group chief executive officer, said.

A DFS spokeswoman said the Hawaii boutique was the only joint operation the two firms are planning for the time being.

Aside from the usual Chow Tai Fook assortment, the new store will carry some Hearts of Fire branded diamond and wedding jewelry. Chow Tai Fook bought the Boston-based jeweler in 2014. The Hong Kong-listed company is one of the largest jewelers in the world with over 2,300 points of sale across greater China, Singapore, the U.S., Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan.

