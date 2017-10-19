“It is safe to say that few people have had as great an influence on shaping the modern aesthetic as Christian Dior,” asserted Josh Basseches, director and ceo of the Royal Ontario Museum. “His standing among contemporary fashion designers remains central to this day. As the House of Dior celebrates its milestone anniversary, there is no better time for the ROM to share our extraordinary collection of Dior couture with audiences.”

The exhibition features 40 designs and is arranged by day (coats, suits and day dresses); late afternoon to early evening (cocktails and dinner dresses), and grand occasion (ball and formal gowns). Many of the pieces were worn by prominent Toronto socialites from the time period.