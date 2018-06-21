SOLE DANCE: Dance aficionado Christian Louboutin put his new performance men’s sneaker line “Run Loubi Run” through its paces Wednesday evening with a high-octane dance performance at L’Oratoire du Louvre featuring French actor and self-taught street dancer Kevin Mischel.

Guests at the event included Christian Combs and Quincy Brown, both turning into front-row fixtures at Paris Men’s Fashion Week this season.

The collection, built around the “Bouncy” sole featuring technical foams in the heel and at the forefoot for cushioning effect, will hit the label’s stores and web site in January.