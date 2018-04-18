HAVE A SEAT: With a new multistory Midtown address and store, Christian Siriano has never been more ensconced in New York City. And on June 12 at 92Y, the youngest winner of “Project Runway” will be detailing how his career fast-forwarded over the past 10 years.

Siriano will be looking back (and forward) with Fern Mallis in one of her “Fashion Icons” Q&As. Along with a celebrity client list that has included Leslie Jones, Debra Messing, Scarlett Johansson and Lady Gaga, the designer has his own loyal fan base that was jump-started by his “Project Runway” win. Of course, that was one of several influential launching pads. Siriano had runs at Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen. Earlier this week he opened The Curated NYC, a multibrand store at 5 West 54th Street, in a 1918 neo-Renaissance style townhouse that at one-time housed Fabergé’s headquarters as well as Cary Grant’s office.

Explaining the concept to WWD, Siriano said, “I really wanted to create a mini-department store. If you come in to shop for a beautiful Christian Siriano dress, what else can go with it that looks amazing? I don’t do jewelry so I wanted to partner with great jewelry brands, I don’t do certain accessories like hats, so I wanted to partner with this amazing couture milliner from Spain. Things like that complement the clothes but also are special.”

The designer is dedicated to a message of body positivity — his collection’s vast size range is proof of that. A pioneer in featuring models of all sizes on his runway, Siriano believes that everyone should be celebrated for their beauty. “It’s important for consumers to see themselves in the product,” he said at a Samsung 837 event earlier this year. His February runway show opened with body diversity champion Ashley Graham. With Mallis, Siriano plans to weigh in on the role of fashion in today’s world and why he’s optimistic about the future. Over the years he partnered for beauty collections with Victoria’s Secret and E.l.f. Cosmetics, and clothing and/or accessories with HSN, Disney, Nordstrom, Best Buy, Puma, Starbucks, Spiegel and others. “Silhouette,” his first fragrance, launched in 2014, and “Silhouette in Bloom” launched this year.

Mallis said Wednesday, “I’ve been a fan for a long time since ‘Project Runway’ and I met him during that time. I’ve gone to all his shows and am totally impressed by how he’s grown his business and the inclusivity of it all. He has the best front row at fashion week now. “