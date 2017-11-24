SEASONED NEWBIES: The French Fashion Federation had added Christophe Josse and Noureddine Amir as guest members to the haute couture calendar in January.

The 2018 dates for the haute couture shows are Jan. 22 to 25.

Amir’s work was promoted by Pierre Bergé last year, who hosted an exhibit of the Moroccan designer’s sculpted dresses at the Fondation Pierre Bergé-Yves Saint Laurent.

Josse, a French designer who studied art history, obtained the official haute couture seal from the French fashion governing body in 2011 but took a break from haute couture in 2014.

Returning guest members are: A.F. Vandevorst, Antonio Grimaldi, Azzaro Couture, Galia Lahav, Georges Hobeika, Guo Pei, Hyun Mi Nielsen, Iris Van Herpen, Maison Rabih Kayrouz, Proenza Schouler, Ralph&Russo, Rodarte, RVDK/Ronald Van Der Kemp, Ulyana Sergeenko, Xuan, Yuima Nakazato and Zuhair Murad.

