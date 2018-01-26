BOTTOMS UP: Christopher Kane brought a taste of his native Scotland to London on Thursday during a Burn’s Night celebration in honor of Robert Burns, who is widely regarded as the national poet of Scotland.

“I’ve always been fascinated by Robert Burns, he was a real rebel, a troublemaker, a complete womanizer and at the same time he had a real love of Scotland,” said the designer, admitting that he’s never met a rebel he didn’t like. “It was also just an excuse to get everyone together and drink for the new year.”

Friends including Edie Campbell, Pam Hogg, Patrick Grant, Jack Guinness and Erdem Moralioglu joined the designer at the London Edition hotel’s intimate Punch room, and they were all decked out in traditional Scottish kilts or tartan trousers. They were treated to music by the band Licence to Ceilidh and whiskey-based cocktails.

“Just get a whiskey,” said the designer when asked for cocktail recommendations, waving a glass of whiskey on the rocks. Edie Campbell was quick to take his advice, having a sip straight from the bottle, while her friends snapped pictures of her.

It was a welcome break for the designer, who is in high gear working for his fall 2018 show during London Fashion Week next month. “Don’t ask me how it’s going,” he said taking a big sip from his drink. “It’s hard work, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. At the end of the day, I don’t want to just do more stuff, I want to do fashion.”