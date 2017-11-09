Christopher Martinez has joined Olivela as executive creative director.

In his new role, he will have creative oversight across different departments, working to define Olivela’s retail concept.

Olivela has a mission-focused luxury-shopping destination. Launched in June with 12 designer brands, the site has a mandate to provide 40 percent of the proceeds from purchases to charity to help kids around the world.

Martinez was formerly digital creative director of Barneys New York, where he oversaw the redesign of Barneys.com and TheWindow.Barneys.com. Previous positions include senior art director of T: The New York Times weekly magazine, as well as London-based publications Time Out and NME.

Olivela was founded by Stacey Boyd, a former educator who also founded Schoola, which sells gently used merchandise to support schools in need. The company in August named Ariel Foxman as its chief brand officer.

Boyd said of Martinez: “His expertise will guide, focus and distinguish Olivela’s creative identity as it continues to expand and develop in exciting new directions.”