CHROME FINISHES: Twenty-one years after Chrome Hearts opened its first New York store on the Upper East Side, the Los Angeles brand has found a more spacious downtown one.

While its three-story Upper East Side townhouse is now a Madison Avenue fixture, the West Village location is a new attraction in a neighborhood where a flurry of specialty stores have exited in recent weeks. The 16,000-square-foot location offers an assortment of customized furniture, pairing ebony wood with metal and leather. Visitors will find a spiral staircase to a showroom that spotlights the various lifestyles to which Chrome Hearts caters. From custom garage aspects to a sports corner, there will also be Baccarat chandeliers and a Chrome Hearts-adorned chef’s kitchen.

Chrome Hearts executives plan to make the space ever-changing. For the opening, executives decided on a bean bag chair room, a 14-seat dinner table, a 13-foot stuffed leather dinosaur with sterling spikes and a 150-pound chainmaille American flag with pavé diamonds and engraved with the Pledge of Allegiance. Shoppers will also find the company’s more classic items and accessories.

A select assortment of Bella Hadid’s capsule collection with Chrome Hearts, which was previewed at the Chrome Hearts store in Paris last month, can be found in the new store. Hadid is friends with company founders Richard and Laurie Lynn Stark’s daughter, the musician Jesse Jo Stark.

Richard Stark started the company in 1988 in Los Angeles and over the years has wooed such devotees as Cher, Kate Hudson, Steven Tyler and Fergie. Chrome Hearts has 28 stores internationally including locations in France, Japan, Taiwan and the U.S. It is also sold in select stores like Colette in Paris, Selfridges in London and Bergdorf Goodman in New York.