MAKEUP FOREVER: Cindy Sherman’s love affair with fashion continues. The American artist was at the Céline show on Sunday to check out the latest designs by Phoebe Philo.

Sherman has collaborated in the past with brands including Comme des Garçons, Marc Jacobs and Balenciaga, and was the face of MAC Cosmetics in 2011. Her latest exhibition, now showing at the Sprüth Magers gallery in Berlin, was inspired by the hair and makeup of Hollywood actresses from the Twenties.

“I just wanted to go back to using a lot of makeup again. The makeup was so extreme — the very arched eyebrows or very thin eyebrows, very thick, sometimes black eyes, or the little bow-shaped lips. I just liked the sort of eccentric look of that time,” she said after greeting Philo backstage.

Known for her conceptual portraits, Sherman has often worn prosthetic parts in her work — but this time was different. “They were more, maybe, believable in a way, because there was no artificial fake stuff,” she said.