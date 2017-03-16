ELECTRIC AVENUE: Citadium, the Printemps Group-owned, Millennials-focused urban apparel megastore, is set to open a flagship on the Champs Elysées in July.

Measuring around 18,000 square feet, the three-story site will house over 250 established and emerging sports and streetwear brands, with collections spanning the apparel, sneaker and accessories categories as well as objects and gadgets.

Printemps chairman and chief executive officer Paolo de Cesare in a statement described Citadium as a “key pillar of development” for the group. “The brand has demonstrated exceptional dynamism given the current climate for fashion retail, and has a strong digital and international potential,” he said. “Citadium’s arrival on the Champs Elysées reflects the group’s ambitions for [the retailer], and is a key step in the development of the brand, as a strategic location for reaching a more international Millennial clientele,” he said.

Founded in 2000, Citadium operates five flagships in France: in Paris, where there are two stores, Toulon, Marseille and Bordeaux.

Brands present on the Champs Elysées — Europe’s most expensive retail location, according to a recent report from global real estate adviser Cushman & Wakefield — range from Zara, Levi’s, and Banana Republic to Louis Vuitton.