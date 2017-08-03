Citizen Watch is teaming with tennis legend Billie Jean King.

The former world number-one women’s player and 12-time Grand Slam champion is the subject of the forthcoming feature film “Battle of the Sexes,” starring Emma Stone and Steve Carell.

Citizen, this year marking its 25th year as the official timekeeper for the U.S. Open, has pledged itself as the “exclusive timepiece sponsor” for the film. The movie is due in theaters on Sept. 22.

As such, Citizen has also pledged involvement with King’s Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative, which looks to engage younger generations in the game of tennis and promote gender equality.

Ellen Seckler, Citizen’s executive vice president for marketing, said of the brand’s new partnership: “It was a natural choice for us to partner with such an inspiring individual, such as Billie Jean King, who holds true many of the same ideals as Citizen. King’s nonstop initiatives to bring equality and fairness to the world, sports and beyond, mirrors Citizen’s existing efforts to empower and support our younger generations.”

King said Citizen “over the years has distinguished itself by supporting causes focused on equality. Together with Citizen and the Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative, we will present many exciting programs and amplify the messages of equal rights, equal pay, and other issues that are important to both men and women.”