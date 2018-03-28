CITY OF HOPE HONOREES: Fitness entrepreneur and author Tracy Anderson will receive The Spirit of Life Award at City of Hope’s annual spring luncheon on May 14 at The Plaza Hotel in New York. In addition, Nicole Miller will take home The Champion of Hope Award and will present her spring collection to more than 400 guests.

NBC’s “Today” show coanchor and chief legal correspondent Savannah Guthrie will also receive The Spirit of Life Award.

Anderson, Miller and Guthrie “have demonstrated unparalleled dedication to accelerating progress against cancer, and we are proud to honor their extraordinary contributions,” said Lisa Kaye Fuld, copresident, East End Chapter/Jeanne Kay League. “These women have never failed to devote their enormous energy to the needs of others.”

Previous Spirit of Life winners include Kristin Chenoweth, Katie Couric, Cindy Crawford, Hoda Kotb, Joan Lunden, Mary Tyler Moore, Robin Roberts and Rosanna Scotto.

City of Hope, based in Duarte, Calif., is an independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases, with community practice sites throughout Southern California.

Aston Martin is the sponsor of the event.