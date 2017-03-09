Claire Danes and Cynthia Nixon celebrated International Women’s Day with a stylish bent.

The actresses attended a shopping fund-raiser for the Afghan Hands foundation — an organization that looks to foster autonomy for Afghani women, by funding careers in handicrafts and seeding educational efforts in the Kabul area.

The charity was founded by Danes and Nixon’s makeup artist Matin Maulawizada.

“I think it’s a great thing to be doing for all of us who are here; there are upsides and downsides to globalization and one of the upsides is you really can reach out and completely change for the better a life of a woman halfway around the globe,” said Nixon.

The event was held at the offices of jewelry brand Gabriel & Co., where attendees could purchase jewelry to benefit the charity, or scarves created by the women Afghan Hands supports.

“We should all be able to take time and build houses for people but most of us can’t. So if you have some money to buy some jewelry, to buy a beautiful scarf made by a woman in Afghanistan — it’s great. It’s a relatively painless thing and then you have something beautiful to wear and something beautiful to say when people compliment it,” Nixon said of the evening’s format.

“I love the concept of the organization. I am in support of women everywhere — particularly today. I think to encourage these women to become self-determining, self-actualized and autonomous is a fabulous thing,” Danes said of the charity.

“I think everyday is International Women’s Day, but it’s important to pause and reflect on why women are so valuable and so vital in society,” she added of the day’s symbolism.