MUGLER MOMENT: Katheryn Winnick, the actress best known for television series “Vikings” and “Bones,” sat front row at Mugler’s fall show.

Winnick will appear with Matthew McConaughey in the Stephen King adaptation of his novel “The Dark Tower,” a science-fiction Western slated for a summer release.

“We shot in South Africa, in Cape Town,” Winnick said. “It was nice to get away from the industry so we could focus on the story — we needed that isolation.”

Winnick said she was currently developing a fashion project, but declined to share details other than that the product would be tangible and empowering for women. “It’s fierce and strong and sexy at the same time,” she said.

The actress was seated next to Sofia Carson, a singer and actress who is a fixture on the Disney Channel.

Christian Courtin-Clarins, president of the Clarins beauty group that owns Mugler, turned up to take in the fall collection. New single-brand store locations for Clarins will be unveiled in the coming year, he said, with openings planned for Paris and Lyon, among others.

Courtin-Clarins said the company was developing a new moisturizer, but couldn’t say when it would be added to the Clarins line. “Frankly if you want to do something really new, you need a lot of work and a lot of time,” he said. “Sometimes we wish to have the product, but the science and the efficiency aren’t where they need to be, so we wait.”