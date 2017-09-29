WONDER WOMAN: Claudia Schiffer fever hit Paris Thursday with the luminous evergreen supermodel descending on the city for a series of fashion week launches.

Schiffer kicked off the day signing copies of her Rizzoli tome celebrating 30 years in fashion, with fans including Thierry Lasry waiting in line. The eyewear designer confessed he filled his bedroom with pictures of the model as a teenager. “Her beauty is so uncommon that, 25 years on, it’s still the same magnetic pull,” he said recalling the time, at age 16, he waited at the exit of an Yves Saint Laurent show to get a picture with her.

Schiffer at the store also faced off with a life-size Beauty Bot, her robot character in “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.” The industry veteran also acted as executive producer on the film and provided the makeup, all from her new signature line. At the event, she unveiled a limited edition makeup kit with Artdeco, due to go on sale in France next month.

After attending the Balmain show at the Palais Garnier, Schiffer capped off her day with a launch party for her footwear capsule with Acquazzurra at the Hôtel d’Evreux. Styles include a pointy-toe Cloudy Star ballerina, partly named after Schiffer’s childhood nickname, Cloudy, in night-sky satin with silver embroidery; a nine-strap Crystal Star sandal inspired by the photography of Richard Avedon in the Eighties and Nineties, and Le Marais, a pointy-toe slouchy boot.

Schiffer, dressed in a look fresh off the Balmain runway, was road-testing a pair of buckled open booties dubbed Place Vendôme, inspired by her days working with French Vogue. “Every shoe is inspired by something in my time or in my life – whether it’s a school run or a red carpet event,” she said.

Schiffer, who compared Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing to a young Gianni Versace, also shared some of her most perilous turns on the Versace runway back in the day. “Back then, the stage was really high up. I remember during the Versace show, there was so much light on you that everything else around you was black. You couldn’t even see the floor. I remember thinking I was at the end of the runway, and everyone was screaming because I wasn’t actually at the end. I remember walking on surfaces like mirrors — it was very slippery.”