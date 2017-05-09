Claudia Schiffer, naked and coming to a coffee table near you.

To mark the 30th anniversary of the German supermodel’s career — she was discovered in a Düsseldorf disco at age 17 — Rizzoli is putting out “Claudia Schiffer” by Schiffer, a collection of her favorite fashion moments to be published in October. The cover image is Schiffer in the buff and bathed in ethereal light, shot by Mario Testino for Vogue Paris in 2007. The book features photos by Richard Avedon, Patrick Demarchelier, Arthur Elgort, Steven Klein, Peter Lindbergh, Steven Meisel, Herb Ritts, Francesco Scavullo, Mario Testino and Ellen von Unwerth, who also wrote the foreword.

Schiffer’s campaigns for Guess Jeans, for which von Unwerth famously styled her to resemble Brigitte Bardot, and as the face of Chanel are included. There are also contributions from Elgort, Anna Wintour, Domenico Dolce, Stefano Gabbana, Valentino Garavani, Cindy Crawford, Karl Lagerfeld, Olivier Rousteing, Naomi Campbell, Donatella Versace, Eva Herzigová and Helena Christensen.