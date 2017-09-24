CLAUDIA IN MILAN: A day after walking the runway for Versace, Claudia Schiffer presented a Rizzoli book on her 30 years in fashion at the designer brand’s flagship on Via Montenapoleone — literally stopping traffic on the tony shopping street. She admitted the show had been an emotional moment. “We were all remembering Gianni, whom we worked very closely with,” Schiffer said. Asked if she had felt nervous, she said, despite the fact that her last fashion show was 15 years ago, “strangely it felt very much at home, very natural.”

Schiffer said Donatella Versace had requested secrecy. “It was all top secret, none of us could tell anyone [about the finale with the other supermodels Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Helena Christensen and Carla Bruni], and each one stayed in a different hotel.”

Schiffer signed and dedicated a copy of her book in the store to Donatella Versace, “the most iconic person,” she wrote. “She is [the one that is ] iconic, and very generous,” the designer said of Schiffer. “The most beautiful thing is that every model [the younger generation] backstage was crying and clapping [at the end of the show],” she added.

Schiffer will travel to Paris next week to present the book and launch her makeup line at Colette, moving on to New York after that leg.

“I am also going to China with my husband [Matthew Vaugh] to present [his latest film] “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.”