WOMAN POWER: Alberta Ferretti has often said that she designs with a strong and independent woman in mind and two of the guests at her pre-fall and Limited demi-couture shows spoke of empowering women. Actress Clotilde Courau said she is playing Giselle Halimi in a movie out in the spring. Based on the true story of the French lawyer and feminist activist and filmed in Aix- en -Provence, Courau said Halimi “did so much for women.”

Elisa Sednaoui was eager to talk about her namesake foundation, which she created three years ago and which Ferretti supports. “Our aim is to facilitate creativity in young people, whether in the arts, gardening or acting — all to improve one’s self-esteem so that they will grow within their community and be able to make their life-changing choices. Art is a means to this end,” she explained. Sednaoui is now working on a fund-raising event that will be held in Milan on March 28.