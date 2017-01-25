In an unlikely pairing, Coach and Rodarte are set to collaborate on an apparel and accessories collection, WWD has learned.

The 15-piece collection will feature one handbag design, with the remaining stockkeeping units devoted to apparel. The collection will be shown to select wholesale accounts this month, with product slated to roll into stores in April. Designs are to be spearheaded by Coach creative director Stuart Vevers, who was unavailable for comment.

It is the latest mash-up in Coach’s arsenal of projects to reinvigorate, elevate and publicize the American leather-goods brand.

In December, the firm revealed a contract tie-up with Selena Gomez — reportedly valued at $10 million. Coach would not comment on the finances of their collaboration, which will see Gomez appearing in Coach advertisements and on social media, working with the Coach Foundation, and designing products with Vevers. The initial ads featuring Gomez are expected this summer, with the codesigned product hitting stores for fall.

Rodarte — founded and designed by Laura and Kate Mulleavy — has long been known to collaborate with larger firms for commercial élan. In 2012 it designed gift cards and cups for Starbucks. A collaboration with Opening Ceremony was launched in 2011.

While the brand is known to design forward-thinking footwear — initially through collaborations with Christian Louboutin and Nicholas Kirkwood — it has yet to lend its name to a widely marketed handbag design.

On Tuesday, WWD reported that Rodarte is moving the debuts of its collection from New York to Paris for the next two seasons. The avant garde-leaning brand will present its fall collection via private appointments. Its spring 2018 collection will be shown on the runway in July — likely during couture. The sister duo will also add a third collection to their annual design calendar — most likely resort — to aid with commercial growth.

Coach’s stock opened today at $36.75, slightly lower than the three-month high of $38.64, logged on December 8.