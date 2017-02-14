COACH’S VR: On the heels of Coach’s fall show Feb. 14, the company will launch a virtual reality experience in partnership with IMG, Simon Malls and Facebook, beginning Feb. 17.

Coach’s virtual reality experience will be an all-access pass, offering perspectives from backstage to the front row and a preview of new Coach products for the season. The experience will take place at select Coach locations within Simon Malls (including Roosevelt Field in Garden City, N.Y.), Facebook 360, YouTube and VR networks including Within Jaunt VR, Samsung VR and Oculus.

“This experience aligns perfectly with Simon Malls’ commitment to exploring new, innovative and creative ways to engage shoppers and drive traffic to our centers,” said Chidi Achara, the developer’s global creative director.

Additionally, 20 select Coach locations at Simon Malls will feature exclusive items as part of this partnership, beginning Friday. While supplies last, the Coach store within Simon Malls’ Roosevelt Field location will give out 75 editors’ envelopes including a ticket to an upcoming New York Fashion Week show, and 19 additional locations will offer a Rexy bag charm with any $300 purchase. Both items will be featured in the VR experience, driving consumers to retail.